Nigeria: HiFL - Durotoye Excited With MoTM Award As Unilorin Hit Quarter Final

Suleiman Durotoye's scintillating performance helped Unilorin Warriors defeat Kogi State University Steelers (KSU Steelers) 1-0 in the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Round of 16, second leg victory recently.

The display earned him the 'Man of the Match' award as some of his teammates trooped out, carried and threw him up many times in celebration of his feat.

Speaking after receiving the award, Durotoye expressed his excitement with his performance.

"I am elated to be voted MoTM, this will spur me to do more for this team, I want to help Unilorin Warriors win the league this time.

"We are into the quarter-final, we must stay as a unit to go far or even win the competition this time"

"I want to pursue my football career after my education and I am hoping to play at the global stage soon," Durotoye said.

The match decided at the University of Ilorin was heading for a draw before Michael Ifeoluwa broke the deadlock for the homers in the 73rd minute and earned the Unilorin Warriors a place in the quarter-finals.

Durotoye was toast of all at the stadium as he tormented the visitors' defense with his mesmerising display and pace.

He had similarly assisted Ifeoluwa with another opportunity to score against the same opponents in Kogi last month during the first leg.

Ifeoluwa lashed the ball into the bottom corner with a half volley from 20 yards having been fortunate to see the ball from Durotoye fall kindly to his path.

Durotoye, one of the most talented players in the HiFL, said he was delighted to have been voted the man of the match.