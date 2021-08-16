Zimbabwe Prisons Clubs Mourn Football Administrator Chaponda

Correctional Queens and FC Prisons football clubs have been plunged into mourning following the demise of their club president Tendayi "Zulu" Chaponda.

He was 52.

Chaponda, who passed on Saturday, will be laid to rest tomorrow afternoon at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Mourners are gathered at house number 7648 in Unit K Seke, Chitungwiza.

Chaponda also doubled as the chairman of FC Prisons, formerly Flame Lily, a Harare Province Division Two club. He helped the club regain Division One status before football went into lockdown last year.

Correctional Queens club chairperson, Mavis Gumbo, said the administrator was dedicated to empowering the girl child.

"It is with sadness and disbelief that the Correctional Queens Football Club has learned of the passing on of the Club President, Tendai Chaponda.

"The club executive, technical team, and players would like to convey heartfelt condolences to his brother Petros Chaponda and the entire family during these trying times. You are in our thoughts and prayers.

"The Correctional Queens Football Club has lost an incredible person who was dedicated to the upliftment of the girl child through sports.

"Mr Chaponda was a very special person and a paragon of virtue in the football community and he will be missed by many. The club will always remember and cherish the good times it had with him as he was a pillar of strength.

"May the family draw comfort from the words of Isiah chapter 43 verse 2 which says "When you go through deep waters, I will be with you," said Gumbo.

Ali Sundowns owner Desmond "Dezola" Ali wrote on his Facebook page: "We loved you God loved you more. Rest easy Zulu. A friend who became an elder brother."

The Herald Senior Sports Editor, Robson Sharuko, was gutted by the news.

"My brother Tendai 'Zulu' Chaponda, it was only two weeks ago when we spoke and you said things were getting better but God had his plans and it's the way it is RIP Chitownboy we will feel your absence," he tweeted.