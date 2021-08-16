Zimbabwe: Pressure Keeps Mounting On Government to End Child Marriages

Pressure continues mounting on Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to put an end to child marriages following the death of a 14 year old Memory Machaya who died weeks ago whilst giving birth at a church shrine in Marange, Bocha.

In a statement The Zimbabwe Network of Early Childhood Development Actors (ZINECDA) added their voice to the ongoing public outcries to bring to book the perpetrators.

"As we welcome reports indicating that the police have started investigating circumstances surrounding Memory's death, it is our humble submission that authorities act without prejudice to eradicate this scourge. As a coalition of civil society organizations advocating for children's rights, we believe that the practice of child marriages is a violation of children's rights therefore we call upon Governments to ensure that the legal systems protect and prohibit this practice to safeguard children's rights and dignity," reads the statement.

"According to the recently released report by UNICEF on Covid-19, (A threat to progress against child marriages), it estimates that 650 million girls alive today were married in childhood. We therefore call upon government to expedite the alignment of such laws as the Marriages Act and Customary Law to the new constitution as this will greatly assist in the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators abusing children under the pretext of church doctrines."

"Child marriages also violate a number of important international instruments which Zimbabwe is also a signatory including the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women," the statement reads.