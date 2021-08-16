Tanzania: Zanzibar Govt Encourages Businesspeople to Grab Opportunities

ZANZIBAR business community has been implored to work hard and grab vast business opportunities that the government creates.

Minister of State, President's Office, Labour, Economy and Investment Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga told Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) here over the weekend that the eighth-phase government is determined to create friendly business environment in the country.

He asked all islanders to support the government-spearheaded blue economy policy toward economic prosperity, reminding ZNCC leaders of their central obligations to guide the private sector in the execution of major investment and development projects in the isles.

"The government has trust on the private sector as the doers of major economic projects; and, you are lucky to have the listening government, which is committed to provide you with all you need for smooth operations," Minister Soraga said at the launch of ZNCC executive committees.

He said the government is already reviewing some legislations, rules and policies that had been impeding businesses in the country.

"The government expects you to support the blue economy because there is nothing tangible the government can achieve without engaging the private sector," said the minister, adding that the government is already working hard to introduce the corporate culture in the public operations.

He said despite the COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc in many economies in the world, Zanzibar has managed to successfully absorb the shocks, thanks to strong business fundamentals.

"We are already recovering from the effects of Corona; tourists are coming and industrial production is picking up," he argued.

ZNCC Chairman Ali Ameir Mohamed challenged the committee members to work hard to address the existing business bottlenecks in the country. "Let us work hard and engage our members to know the real problems they face," he said.

Mr Ameir implored all members of the business community in the islands to join the chamber and have "one strong' voice in addressing their problems. He said, "This is the opportune time to solve most of our problems because we are blessed with the government that listens."

ZNCC Executive Director Hamad Hamad underscored the importance for a strong link between the public and private sectors, arguing: "Neither the government nor the business community can succeed in their isolation...we need each other."

The committee members appreciated the revitalized working cooperation between the government and private sector, describing the future as bright and highly promising.

The three ZNCC executive committees-finance and administration; policy, research and advocacy; and economy-were launched at an event in which the private sector's representatives to the Zanzibar National Business Council were introduced.