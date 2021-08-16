Zimbabwe: Eagles Overwhelm Emerging Zimbabwe

A great batting display, led by JJ Smit, saw the Namibian Eagles romping to a 132-run victory against Emerging Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Smit scored a brilliant 93 not out off only 29 balls as Namibia posted a huge total of 254 for four wickets before bundling Emerging Zimbabwe out for 122.

After being sent in to bat, Namibia got off to a fine start as openers Zane Green and Craig Williams laid the perfect platform.

They attacked Zimbabwe's bowling from the start, and successive fours by Green off Faraz Akram brought up the 50 after only four overs.

Green was the first to go, caught off a top edge for 44 off 20 overs with the total at 91 off only eight overs.

Williams maintained the tempo, and although Nicol Loftie Eaton (14) and Gerhard Erasmus (13) didn't stay around too long, it just set the stage for a brilliant innings by Smit.

When he arrived at the crease, Williams was on 59, while there were only seven overs remaining, but Smit soon turned the innings into a one-man show, as he sent Zimbabwe's bowlers packing with some glorious sixes.

He reached his 50 off only 16 balls with successive sixes off Ainsley Ndlovu, and by the time Williams was out for 77, Smit had raced to 57, while they shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 81 off only five and a half overs.

Smit continued to lay into the hapless Zimbabwean bowlers and was unlucky to miss out on a century as he remained not out on 93 off only 29 balls at the end of the 20th over.

Zimbabwe came out attacking but they regularly lost wickets as Namibia's bowlers tightened their grip on the game.

Chamu Chibhabha (15), Kevin Kasuza (12), Brian Chari (33), Richmond Mutumbami (16), Carl Mumba (11) and Tanaka Chivanga (21 not out) all reached double figures, but they never got close, as they were all out for 122 runs, still 132 runs short of the target.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton had great bowling figures of three wickets for five runs off four overs, while Mauritius Ngupita took two wickets for 19 runs.

The scorecard:

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/zimbabwe-emerging-players-tour-of-namibia-2021-1272893/zimbabwe-emerging-players-vs-namibia-eagles-2nd-unofficial-t20i-1272912/full-scorecard