Tanzania: Dodoma Jiji to Recruit Six Players for 2021/22

DODOMA Jiji FC secretary general Fortunatus John has said their team is in a process of recruiting six players in different positions.

Elaborating more about their team preparations, John said the players will be recruited according to the recommendation of their team's head coach, Mbwana Makata.

He disclosed the six players who will be registered will be used to fill various positions; one goalkeeper, two defenders, two midfielders and one striker.

"The 2020/2021 season was our first season in the Premier League, but this time we have decided to start our preparations early and make sure we sign good players who will help us for the new season," John said.

He said so far they have signed two players, whereby they have recruited a striker namely David Richard from Ruvu Shooting FC in a one-year contract.

John said another player is Mohamed Yusuph, a goal keeper from Police Tanzania who has signed a two-year contract.

He said they have great faith in the two players they have signed as they think they will help their team in their Premier League matches and the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

He thanked the Dodoma region's football fraternity for sticking to their team a move that helped them to finish at the eighth place in the Premier League standings.

He said their team will play five friendly matches before the start of the premier league On September 29th this year.

In the 2020/2021 season, Dodoma Jiji FC won 11, drew 11 and lost 12 matches. They have netted 28 and conceded 31 goals.

On his side Dodoma Jiji striker David Richard said he would work closely with his teammates to ensure they bring their team success by finishing in one of the top positions in the Premier League standings.

He requested the Dodoma Jiji fans to continue supporting their team when the league starts.