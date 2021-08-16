Liberia: Public Works Gives Update On Key Road Connectivity in Liberia

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Cooker has provided updates on key ongoing road connectivity in Liberia, saying the first 10 kilometers of the Roberts International Airport (RIA) road is under construction.

She told a press conference recently that the RIA road is about 45 kilometers, adding that the site for the contractor is about 58 percent completed.

Minister Cooker said the ongoing earthwork is about two to three percent complete, but the weather condition has halted the process.

Further, she disclosed that the demolition of the RIA corridor has started this month and that an additional grace period has been given to residents along the route to remove their shelter off the way.

Regarding works on the ELWA Junction to Cocoa Cola Factory route, Minister Cooker explained that it is about 35 percent complete, saying the entire project is expected to be completed in April 2022.

As for the newly dedicated Japan Freeway corridor, Minister Cooker said it should have been completed with street lights and traffic lights, but some issues with transformer installation caused the lights not to be turned on during the dedication.

However, the Acting Public Works Minister assured Liberians that in the soonest possible time, the Japan Freeway, formerly Somalia Drive, will be lighted.

Detailing plans for the installation of the traffic lights in other areas, Minister Cooker noted that they are considering 10 intersections which include 12th Street and 20th Street, Sinkor; and VAMOMA and Catholic Junction in Congo Town.

She said Johnson Street and Capitol Bye - Pass in Central Monrovia are completed, in terms of street light installation.

According to her, the project is done by Liberian contractor Edison Group of Company in collaboration with Philip Association.

Outside Montserrado, Madam Cooker said the Ganta to Sanniquellie project is about 40 percent complete, while the road from Gbanga to Sallayea is about 35 percent complete. She also reported that the road from Saclepea to Tapita is about 61 percent kilometers.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/public-works-embarks-on-20-projects/

