Liberia: JFL Seeks Dismissal of NSA Assistant Director

Justice Forum Liberia (JFL) a local group, is requesting the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs headed by Lofa County Senator Steve Zargo to declare the National Security Agency (NSA) Assistant Director for Cyber Crimes and Intelligence, Mr. Joseph Jake Brown a 'non-governmental material.

JFL executive director, Maxson S. Kpakio says such action is necessary to render Mr. Brown morally unfit to occupy any public office for his alleged involvement in the circulation of sexual content on Social media involving a minor being molested. Maxson also calls his prosecution.

The request comes weeks after the House of Representatives passed a motion to have Mr. Brown incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison (South Beach). The plenary of the House of Representatives overwhelmingly took the decision following a motion from Lofa County District #3 Representative Clarence C. Massaquoi for the controversial NSA operative to be incarcerated three days for lying under oath, claiming to be in the employ of the NSA.

Representative Massaquoi: "Mr. Speaker, on such a graved issue, we expect our witnesses appearing before this body; will fall not short of the truth based on the oath that they took before the people's representatives. Mr. Brown, haven't deviated; haven't broken that sacred oath that he took by presenting to us here that he's in the employ of the NSA, the director of the NSA is here, and has reported to us, and not just on the basis of the verbal presentation by the director."

The Lofa County Lawmaker continued: "Because of that act of misleading this August body, Mr. Brown be sent to jail for 72 hours, and that Mr. Brown deposit into government's revenue, Liberian dollars $4,999¢, and a flagged receipt indicating the deposit of the said amount be presented to the office of the Chief Clerk who will furnish the office with the evidence. And such a payment should be made not later than tomorrow being Wednesday, the 4th of August 2021. Additionally, that he will publish in three local daily, an apology to this August body, for misleading us; for three days beginning Wednesday, August 4th, 2021, and copies of those papers should be presented to the secretarial. If I can be seconded."

But in a communication dated 9 August 2021 addressed to the Chairman on the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs, Senator Steve Zargo, Maxson noted that the gravity of Mr. Brown's action calls for his removal from any position of public service and entreats the committee to render a vote of no-confidence in the NSA Assistant Director.

He added that Brown's alleged action contravenes his Terms of Reference (ToR) as an Assistant Director for Cyber Crimes and Intelligence, noting that Mr. Brown has been found to be a culprit of the same crimes he should have been preventing, which warrants his dismissal and subsequent prosecution. Editing by Jonathan Browne