Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Confirmed Ebola Case

Health authorities in Ivory Coast have a case of the Ebola virus in the Cocoa-rich West African country, with the victim being an 18-year-old Guinean national.

In a statement issued by the Ivorian Government on Saturday, August 14, authorities at the Ministry of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Health Coverage said they were informed by the Pasteur Institute of Côte d'Ivoire, of a POSITIVE case of Virus Disease EBOLA after the examination of a sample taken on August 13, 2021, in the medical emergencies of the CHU of Cocody, on a young girl aged 18, of Guinean nationality.

According to the statement, the young girl left Labé in Guinea for Abidjan by road. She arrived in Côte d'Ivoire on August 11 and was diagnosed and taken care of immediately by Ivorian health services on August 12, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Authorities said this was an isolated and imported case.

The patient is currently said to be in isolation and cared for at the treatment center for Highly Epidemic Diseases at the University Hospital of Treichville.

The authorities stated that Ivory Coast has vaccines against Ebola. The Government will vaccinate target groups (front-line health personnel, immediate patient contact, security forces at points of entry, etc.).

It further stated that on receipt of the results of the analyzes on Saturday at 7 a.m., an emergency meeting of the health monitoring committee was held today at 10 a.m., chaired by the Minister in charge of Health and 'Public health.

The government has since reactivated its community surveillance of the Ebola response, organized follow-up of all identified contacts, creating awareness, prevention, diagnosis, and management of confirmed cases; immediate vaccination of target groups; ensure compliance with guidelines for the diagnosis and management of hemorrhagic fevers and the continuation of strict compliance with the barrier measures enacted against COVID-19 which remain valid for Ebola virus disease.

The Ivorian authorities also noted that it has intensified cross-border collaboration with Guinea, and has implemented standard procedures of the International Sanitary Regulations (RSI).

The Government thanks the technical and financial partners who quickly came forward to express their support for the health response.

It reassures the population and invites them to serenity. All arrangements are being made to deal with the situation. The sanitary device for the control of the disease exists and has been proven with success in the past. The Government invites the populations to respect hygiene and preventive measures.