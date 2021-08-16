Liberia: NEC Finally Certificates Simeon Taylor

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), Friday certificated Simeon Boima Taylor as Senator of Grand Cape Mount County following the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Election, SSE.

The certification of Taylor, came hours after the reading of the mandate of the Supreme Court of Liberia reaffirming the decision of the Board of Commissioners of NEC, declaring Simeon B. Taylor, of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP. as the winner of the 8 December 2020 SSE election.

The certification ceremony of Simeon Taylor was performed Friday, 13 August 2021 by the Chairperson of NEC-Liberia, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah in the James M Fromayan Conference Hall at the headquarters of NEC, on 9th Street, in Sinkor.

Responding, Senator Simeon B. Taylor said, despite the many challenges, the Board of Commissioners stood their grounds to uphold it integrity of the Commission which was under the public glance. Senator Taylor said the was for all including his major challenger, former Senator Victor Watson of the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC.

The Certification of Taylor brings to 29, the numbers of Senators within the Upper Chambers of the Liberian Legislature.

The total number of Senators for a full representation is 30. But Lofa County Senator-elect former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai certification has since been placed on hold due following an injunction filed at the Supreme Court by both the Government and opposition Movement for Progressive Change or MPC in relations to a guilty verdict that was handed down on him just before the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial elections results could be announced.