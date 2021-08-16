Liberia: NEC, IPCC Hold Consultative Meeting

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), Friday hosted a one-day Inter-Party Consultative Committee, (IPCC), meeting for registered Political Parties to inform them of current activities leading to the conduct of the pending 4 Representatives By-elections.

Addressing the IPCC meeting, the Chairperson of NEC-Liberia, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah said, the Commission has received from the Government of Liberia a total of US$1,727,451.73 for the conduct of the by-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties.

Madam Browne Lansanah said, the NEC is now processing all plans needed to conduct the 4 by-elections, and has also set up a Nomination Committee for the by-elections. The NEC-Liberia Boss also told a news conference Friday that of this total amount, it received One Million Thirty Sixty Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-One United States Dollars and Three Cents, representing sixty percent was disbursed in United States Dollars, while One Hundred and Eighteen Million Five Hundred and Fifty-Seven Four Hundred Nine Dollars and Seventy-Eight Cents, representing forty percent was disbursed in Liberian Dollars.

However, the NEC-Liberia Boss informs both the political parties and media that it awaits the setting up of a new date to conduct the 4 by-elections through a joint resolution from the House of Representatives.

Chairpersons of various political parties, alliances, and coalitions lauded the NEC for the timely information dissemination and advised the Commission not to take steps in the absence of a joint resolution from the House of Representatives of a new date for the conduct of the 4 by-elections. Chairpersons and Senior Executives members from the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, Collaborating Political Parties, CPP, People Liberation Party, PLP, and All Liberian Coalition Party participated in the IPCC meeting.