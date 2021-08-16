Liberia: Team Gongloe Crisscrosses Liberia - Rallying Support Ahead of 2023

Entourages of fast-growing and penetrating Team Gongloe crisscross the Country to rally Liberians to join and participate in ongoing work to make astute and erudite Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe President of Liberia 2023.

The call appears to resonate especially with the use of the Team's catchy signature word: "A Better Liberia Is Possible".Headed by Chairman Cllr. Jimmy Saah Bombo, the delegations have reached nine (9) of fifteen (15) Counties including Montserrado, and Cllr. Gongloe's own vote-rich Nimba County.

In Ganta and Sanniquellie respectively, an entourage that consisted of Chairman Bombo, Vice Chairman for Mobilization & Recruitment Major Samukai, and Nimba County Coordinator P. Spencer Glay, Sr. received rousing welcomes from hundreds of waiting people that comprised traditional chiefs, elders, women, and youths who had gathered to hear the message Bombo and party had to deliver.

During town hall meetings in the two cities and subsequent LIVE radio Talk-shows including on Ganta's HOTT FM, Bombo stated Team Gongloe had seen one of Nimba's good and brilliant sons Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe and wished to present him to the good people of Liberia to elect him their President 2023. He said Tiawan has admirable attributes including integrity, honesty, accountability, and transparency which have been hallmarks of his 33 years of public service and work in human, political, and democratic rights advocacy.

Bombo stated that as President of Liberia, Cllr. Gongloe will not compromise the virtues and therefore he is mindful of probable alignments he would forge. "Tiawan will not collaborate with known gangs, thieves, and corrupt people because he cannot afford to montage Liberia the way others have done and do today", Bombo assured Liberians. He said the Counselor will prefer to revive the Liberia People's Party of which he is a founding member and vie on its ticket than to join any party including a Nimba County-based one because Team Gongloe which is fervently backing him longs to see a broad-based political institution, not a sectarian one, stressed Bombo.

In his incredible public service, Bombo recounted, Cllr. Gongloe attained feats beneficial to the State. As Solicitor-General, he ensured State-lawyers got refresher training tri-monthly to enable them to cope with time, speed, and technology with which law is practiced of late. And, in his role as Minister of Labor, Bombo indicated he exerted relentless effort to put to work the "Liberianization Policy" which before him remained dormant and latent at the detriment of Liberia. To date, "Cllr. Gongloe is one of the brainchildren of calls to establish Economic & War Crimes Court in Liberia to the extent that he spearheaded advocates and civil society groups who petitioned the Legislature to create the court", Bombo emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tiawan, 65, has an indelible print on the psyche of Liberians due to the way he relates and carries himself regardless of his super-standing in law practice and in public service, asserted Bombo "He is humble, accessible, reachable and handy to the extent he provides legal services free-of-charge to the needy or indigenes including journalists, student activists, civil society and rights advocates", Bombo characterized Gongloe.

Accordingly, the Team Gongloe chair mentioned, ordinary Liberians call Tiawan: "Poor-man's Lawyer" as historic Southeast's Maryland County, "Waamu" - meaning 'Bless us or Blessing' and courageous Grand Gedeh County, "Poleeyon" - connoting 'Savior or Liberator'. To the people of Liberia's Central Bong County, Tiawan is their "Nephew".

On his part, Team Gongloe vice-Chair for Mobilization & Recruitment Major Samukai expressed his delight that the people of Ganta turned out in their numbers and healthily participated in the town hall meeting held there. He entreated them to convey wide and far the message that a group intends to put forward and support their son to run for President 2023, and ask them to massively vote for him. A similar call was made by the Team's Nimba County Coordinator, P. Spencer Glay, Sr.

Samukai announced that a fundraising event dubbed: "A DOLLAR RALLY" will be launched in Nimba County on Friday, November 26, 2021. He asked the public and the good and hard-working people of Nimba to turn out and participate in their numbers.