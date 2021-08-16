Mauritius: A Total of 753 260 Persons in Mauritius Inoculated With First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

press release

A total of 753 260 persons, representing 60% of the population in the Republic of Mauritius, has been inoculated with a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the 14 Vaccination Centres across the country. Moreover, 618 018 persons, that is 48% of the population, have received both doses of vaccines against the COVID-19.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, this morning, following a site visit at the Rivière des Anguilles COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, to take stock of the progress achieved in the vaccination programme. He rejoiced that with the progress of the vaccination programme, the target of inoculating 60% of the population by October 2021 has already been achieved as determined for the Republic of Mauritius to achieve herd immunity.

He further recalled that 79% of the adult population have already been vaccinated with a first dose of COVID-19 vaccines whereas 65% have completed both doses, which according to him is progressing at a fast pace within the last few weeks.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal expressed satisfaction as to the vaccination programme which is being carried out in an organised manner by the dedicated vaccination team which is following all the steps put in place for the inoculation. He further pointed out that well-established procedures have been devised for the vaccination process starting with the consent form till the monitoring of any reaction of the vaccine on the person.

He also announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which require an individual to have a single dose, have also kick-started, this morning, at the Rivière des Anguilles COVID-19 Vaccination Centre as well as in all Vaccination Centres across the country. He reassured the population that everyone will have the opportunity to avail of the vaccines and appealed to them to avoid crowd gathering at Vaccination Centres.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the procurement of vaccines, Dr Jagutpal underlined that 500 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines will be received shortly in addition to other vaccines from the African Union under the COVAX facility. He further stated that people with comorbidities will be given priority for the vaccination as they are more vulnerable to the COVID-19. He added that the Vaccination Centres in Regional Hospitals will remain open to the public.

For his part, the Chief Health Promotion and Research Coordinator of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Health Promotion Unit at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Sudhir Kowlessur, clarified that with the different vaccines available in Mauritius, the inoculation of two different types of COVID-19 vaccines, to be determined as per doctors' instructions only, are not authorised in Mauritius adding that such practices may lead to severe sanctions. And at date, he said, two such cases have been reported to the Police.