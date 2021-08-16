Zimbabwe: Vincent Out of Us Amateur Tourney

Zimbabwe's representative at the 2021 US Amateur Golf Championship, Kieran Vincent, could not last the distance after he had managed to make it to the last 32.

The former St John's College student, who is now with Liberty University, was relegated in the round of 64 after he carded a two-over-par 74.

Vincent was one of the two Africans at the event as he was joined by South Africa's Martin Voster, who is ranked 27th in the world golf rankings.

The Zimbabwean is ranked 73 in the rankings and will return to the course this week.

With a best ranking of 62 and a single win, Vincent has 14 top 10 finishes in 26 outings.

The tournament was won by James Piot (22) of Canton, Michigan, who rallied from a three-hole deficit with the help of three birdies over the final eight holes on Sunday to capture the 121st US Amateur Championship at demanding Oakmont Country Club with a 2-and-1 victory over Austin Greaser, of Vandalia, Ohio.

Greaser (20) assumed a three-up lead with a par on the par-four ninth hole at Oakmont, the 27th of the match. But Piot began his winning comeback on the next hole, the 474-yard, par-four 10th, a hole that the fifth-year Michigan State senior owned this week.