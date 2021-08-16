Nigeria: Host Kano Wins U-17 Noah Dallaji Basketball Tourney

Host Kano State pulled a victory stunt from the hat yesterday as its team defeated Kaduna State 74-72 to emerge winner of the Under-17 Noah Dallaji Legacy Basketball Tournament at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Until the fourth quarter, the Kaduna lads were cruising to the title, leading with 10 points at 69-59.

Plateau State won the third placed spot with a win over Kebbi.

Kano State's Zakari Tahir emerged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Tournament Director, Olumide Oyedeji, said at the end of the tournament that over 14 students have been picked for further nurturing in various universities in the United States.

Among those selected include; Solomon Mark (Kaduna), Zakari Tahir (Kano), Obinna Azu Anthony (Plateau) Adamu Adamu (Kebbi) and Sunday Josiah (Kwara). They were adjudged the best players of the tournament.

The week-long U-17 basketball tournament organised in collaboration with Olumide Oyedeji Foundation also included a mentorship and life coaching programmes in which many the stars interfaced with youths from various parts of the northern states to teach, inspire and advice them on various career paths in sports and entertainment.

Some of Nigeria's biggest names in the music, movie and sports industry present at the final hailed the Engr Noah Dallaji, President of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation, for his commitment to youth development.

They said his investment in talent discovering, nurturing of the youths across various sectors represent the most valuable course in nation building and gives hope on the future of the nation.

Speaking at the occasion, Dallaji explained that his vision was to provide a platform to discover and support talented and serious minded Nigerian youths to develop and excel in various fields of endeavour.

"Nigeria can be great if we help the youths to discover their talents and support them to grow and achieve fulfillment. That is how great nations emerge," stressed the event's sponsor.

Popular comedian, movie producer and entertainment show host, Ayo Makun said he shares in the commitment of Noah Dallaji and the ACTDF.

"The biggest problem in the entertainment industry is for young talents to get people to support them. But, we have found one in Noah Dallaji. He is full of life and ready to support. I have followed his contributions and I can tell you that if we can have about four or five persons like him, this country will be great."