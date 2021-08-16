Tanzania: Contractors Told to Use Taneps in Tendering

LOCAL Contractors have been told that the use of the Tanzania National e-Procurement System (TANePS) is a requirement so that they must learn how to use it to submit their tender documents.

The call was made over the weekend in Morogoro by Contractors Registration Board (CRB), Vice Chairman, Joseph Tango, when he was officiating the closing of the three days Pre Contract Practices for local contractors.

Mr Tango said it is important and necessary for the contractors to prepare their tender documents early and submit them into the electronic system if it is government tenders instead of waiting until late minutes where they can be confused by the system.

"For you, the use of this electronic system is necessary because the government is the biggest employer of contractors so for now, you cannot participate in government tenders if you are not competent to use TANePS," said Tango.

"And you must cultivate the behaviour of early tender documents submission because mind you this is an electronic system so anything can happen at any time and obstruct you to submit your tender on time. It might be an internet problem or electrical problems," he said. Mr Tango said among the major obligation of CRB is to build capacity for local contractors so the regular training they conduct aim is to enable them to have the capacity to compete in an internal and outside construction project.

"The Chairperson of the board elaborated very well when she was opening this training about the importance of this sessions so CRD decided to arrange TANePS awareness to you so that you can be competent to use it because even if you prepare good document if you don't know the system it will become useless," he said.

Mr Tango said the big employer of contractors is the government so it will be difficult for them to grow because for the contractor to grow he needs regular participation in a different construction project.

Deputy CRB Registrar, Research and Development, Eng David Jere said the participant of the training were from Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Singida, Dodoma, Tanga, Arusha, Njombe, Pwani, Iringa, Kagera, Kigoma, Lindi, Kilimanjaro and Mwanza.