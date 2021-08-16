Kenya: Address Infrastructure Crisis in High Schools

The just-concluded Form One admission has exposed a major crisis in education: The country has a dire shortage of secondary schools. Facilities in the existing schools are dilapidated and inadequate. Schools are congested and the environment is not conducive for quality teaching and learning.

Clearly, there is a need for urgent expansion of secondary schools and creation of new ones. Given the government's policy of 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary as well as implementation of the competency-based curriculum (CBC), which will require all learners in primary school to move to junior and senior secondary, the government has to prioritise development of secondary schools.

According to Education ministry statistics, there are about 11,000 secondary schools with gross enrolment of four million learners and over 32,000 primary schools with 11 million pupils. A total of 1,171,265 candidates were selected to join Form One this year. These many learners leaving primary schools need to access secondary education.

There are several reasons why secondary schools are least developed. The first is historical. Structural Adjustment Programmes imposed on Kenya in the 1980s and '90s by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund forced the government to stop construction of secondary schools and offload that onto parents. This severely constrained expansion of the schools because parents could not bear that burden.

Secondly, when the government introduced school fee regulations a while ago, it capped contributions towards infrastructure development. Given that fees was standardised and schools could not generate additional cash for capital development, the institutions stagnated. The impact is being felt.

The government should seek models for developing secondary schools. It should provide funds for expansion and rehabilitation of facilities, set up new ones and craft a fairer formula for parents to share cost of infrastructure development.