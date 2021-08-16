Rwanda: City of Kigali to Get More Bus Stations

The government of Rwanda is planning to build more bus stations at the outskirts of the city of Kigali to scale down the number of passengers that queue in Nyabugogo bus station.

During the first phase of construction, Nyabugogo bus station is also set to get a face lift.

The development was confirmed by Dr Merard Mpabwanamaguru, the city of Kigali's vice mayor in charge of urbanization and infrastructure.

"According to the city masterplan, we will have the bus stations in the next two years to address the congestion that is always present in Nyabugogo bus station," he commented.

He then specified that two bus stations are going to be constructed in Gahanga and Rusororo.

Gahanga bus station will be built on 40.4 hectares and it is estimated to cost over Rwf 3 billion.

On the other hand, Rusororo bus station will be built on an area of 115.4 hectares with an estimated budget of over Rwf 5 billion, according to the city vice mayor.

The bus stations will curb down the congestion in Nyabugogo bus station, says Mpabwanamaguru, and this was especially visible, during congestion as many people traveled upcountry when the lockdown was announced. The bus park is also always full at the start and end of academic semesters and during the end of year festive season.

However, he adds that it will also create employment to some: "When a bus station is set up, more commercial activities get space to operate and create employment opportunities to some people," he added.

More bus stations at the outskirts of Kigali

Apart from the two bus stations, there is also a plan to build more bus stations in the districts bordering the city of Kigali, The New Times has learnt.

In his recent appearance before parliament, the Minister of Infrastructure, Ambassador Claver Gatete said that there is a project to construct bus stations in different districts surrounding Kigali city.

"We are planning to construct a bus station in Kamonyi to serve the routes coming from the south, another one in Gahanga for the routes coming from Bugesera, Kabuga for the Eastern province and Shyorongi for the north," he highlighted.

Alex Bizimana, an up-country bus driver says the initiative will facilitate the work they do:

"It will widen up the terminals that are being used and we will be able to drive without congestion and the risk of accidents that was always present will also decrease," he recounts.

This decision was even more welcomed by travelers apart from transport operators.

"There was an issue of shortage of buses because most people were flocking Nyabugogo bus station, but as there will be new bus stations, it will attract investors to come up with new transport facilities that will address those transport gaps," Patrick Nkiko, a commuter told The New Times.

