Rwanda, Tanzania New ICT Pact to Pave Way for Digital Transformation Projects

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Rwanda and the government of Tanzania, two weeks ago, is among others expected to increase the number of digital transformation projects within the public and private sector, The Ministry of ICT and Innovation has disclosed.

The deal was signed alongside other three bilateral agreements inked during Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan state visit to Rwanda, early this month.

Prior to the signing however, the Ministry said that a number of bilateral discussions were conducted to identify and prioritize areas of collaboration in ICT including broadband connectivity, cross-border data flows and Cyber security.

"Rwanda is expecting to benefit through this strengthened collaboration in terms of the availability of more and better connectivity to the Internet, the ability to exchange best practices and successful digital transformation projects from the public and private sector of Rwanda such as Umucyo e-procurement, Irembo, Cyber security among other innovations that were implemented in Rwanda," the Ministry said in an emailed response.

Accordingly, Rwanda expects to benefit from the experience of various ICT-oriented projects implemented in Tanzania.

"The two Countries being part of the EAC stand to benefit a lot as we move toward the creation of a wider digital market for the continent of which Rwanda is part," Adding. "This will provide more opportunity to trade using digital tools."

Commenting on the industry players, the Ministry said that there is a projection for widening the two countries' digital economies through better collaboration and interconnection.

"In today's predominantly digital world, collaboration in ICT and innovation space is also an important pillar for stronger economic relations and cooperation between our two countries." Read part of the response shared with The New Times.

The goal, according to the Ministry, is to increase productivity in the sector's contribution to the development of the two countries.

Rwanda and Tanzania boast of strong cordial relations in different areas varying from technology to trade and investment.

Currently, the ties are strongest in trade and investment with potential in multiple other avenues with Rwanda exporting to Tanzania goods valued at close to $300 million annually.

On its part, Tanzania sends goods worth over $500m to Rwanda annually.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe