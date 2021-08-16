Africa: Alex Divine Bags International Recognition As Africa's 'Youth Empowerment Personality of the Year'

Monrovia — Alex Divine, Executive Director of Youth for Change, a local youth organization in Liberia, has been selected by Africa Advancement Global Submit as 'Youth Empowerment Personality of the Year 2021'.

The Africa Advancement Forum is an initiative dedicated to enhancing and promoting conversations on public-private partnerships devoted to improving Africa's Economic Prosperity.

The Forum is expected to host its Annual Awards ceremony In Ghana this Friday, 20th August, at Accra International Conference Center with the theme; "THE AFRICA WE WANT".

During said event, Top African Change Makers from different parts of Africa including two eminent Liberians, Vice President Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor of the Republic of Liberia and Mr. Alex Favour Divine, Executive Director Youth for Change are expected to be awarded at the event.

Alex Favour Divine Jr. an acclaimed Liberia's first Global Goodwill Ambassador, USAID Liberia Youth of the Year Recipient, an educator and a visionary leader with over 13 years of experience in organizational leadership, voluntarism and youth capacity building will be Awarded 'Youth Empowerment Personality of the Year 2021 at the Africa Advancement Forum summit.

According to Mr. Divine, "when the impact of the work speaks, it attracts good people to you," he said.

He added, that his team at Youth for Change and the young people across the 15 counties of Liberia deserved the dedication of his award as being the driven forced behind his many achievements in youth development.