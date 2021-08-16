Liberia: In Celebration of 200 Years of Liberty - Roc Citi Media & Julia Entertainment Launch Good Life Champagne Ball in Monrovia

Monrovia — The first of its kind Annual Good Life Champagne Ball, aimed at the celebration of 200 years of Liberty in Liberia come 2022 will be launched August 16, 2021, in Monrovia.

Had as its Theme: "Celebrating 200 years of Liberty," the ceremony has been organized by a United States based Roc Citi Media in collaboration with the famous Julia Entertainment and Heaven Lounge in Monrovia.

Although Liberia's past has not been all rosy, the event which would take place at the All New Heaven Lounge in Liberia's Capital, Monrovia, will no doubts create an atmosphere where an array of Liberians and foreign nationals will experience what the country has been through since its inception as a sovereign state.

The theme for the event was specifically chosen in retrospect of Liberia's history as 2022 will mark 200 years since the first group of slaves arrived on Providence Island in the West African Nation from the Americas.

"Therefore, 200 years of Liberty give Liberians millions of reasons to celebrate life. Moreover, the décor and presentations at the ceremony by distinguished historians and other experts will not only be informative and educational but also all-embracing" said the event's organizers in a prepared statement.

According to the organizers, the formal launching ceremony entails weekend activities starting Friday, 31st, December, 2021, with a Welcome party, (Toast to the Good Life: A New Year Eve Party; Saturday, 1st, January, 2022, the Main Event ("The Good Life Champagne Ball" which is also known as the "Black-Tie Event"); and Sunday, 2nd, January, 2022 (The Good Life pool party").

Roc Citi Media which has been operating in the State of Minnesota, USA, for a period spanning more than a decade (11 Yrs.) has been involved in multiple business activities including organizing events and shows which range from musical concerts, award shows, Festivals and Theme parties among others runs its own Night Club in Downtown Minneapolis.

The group comprises young and competent Liberian Professionals both at home and in the Diasporas with a goal to promote Liberian culture and heritage through entertainment.

The Founder of Roc Citi Media, D'Angelo T Wilson, is also the Co-owner of D-12 Music International (DMI).

Mr. Wilson has been working with D-12 and several other Liberians artists dedicated to enhancing Liberian musical and artistic talents since 2014.

Mr. Wilson also works as a manager for Benita Urey, a humanitarian in Liberia.