Namibia: Zimbabwean Arrested Over Cannabis

15 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

POLICE in Zambezi region arrested a 28-year-old Zimbabwean man on Thursday for possession of cannabis with a street value of N$21 950.

Zambezi region police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the arrest on Sunday saying that it happened around 09h30 in Bebi location of Katima Mulilo.

"We discovered the cannabis hidden inside a spare wheel of a vehicle," he said.

The suspect cannot be named yet, as he is still to appear at the Katima Mulilo Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Sitali urged the community members to continue alerting the police about suspects dealing in cannabis or any other illegal products by calling the station or leaving tips in the police suggestion boxes around town.

