Kenya: Two-Year-Old Girl Nursing Injuries After Hyena Attack

A two-year-old girl is nursing injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi after she was attacked by a hyena in Wajir County.

Speaking to Nation.africa, Osman Abdullahi, the girls father said the incident happened on Friday at Abakdere area in Wajir County, their homestead.

"She was playing with her friends around the watering hole when the hyena attacked her. The other children managed to run away but she could not escape," Mr Abdullahi said.

Mr Abdullahi said that two of his neighbours managed to rescue the girl, but also ended up with injuries in their hands and legs.

"She suffered injuries on her face, while the two have multiple injuries on the hand land legs. They are admitted at the Wajir County hospital," he said

The matter was reported to the area chief, Dekow Ali who says it is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

"We have tried several times to call on the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to intervene, but nothing has been done so far. Now, the girl does not have any funds that will cater for the medical expenses," Mr Ali said.

Abdullahi Abdille, a relative is now spearheading a fundraiser for the girl to settle her bills amounting to Sh150, 000.

The area residents now want a permanent solution to the animal attacks, noting that during dry season, the conflict between them and the hyenas increase.