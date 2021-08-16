Kenya: Pipeline, Dci Seal Play-Offs Slots As Kvf League Ends

Former champions Kenya Pipeline women's team Saturday defeated Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0(25-17,27-25,25-13) to finish third as the regular season of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League came to an end at Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons grounds in Nairobi.

Earlier on, Kenya Prisons beat Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1(25-19,23-25,28-26,25-16) to finish the season unbeaten with 18 points from six matches.

KCB Women's Team finished second with 15 points while Pipeline settled third with 12 points as DCI completed the top four positions with nine points.

Prisons, KCB, Pipeline and DCI will square it out in the play-offs scheduled for August 26-29 at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa.

In the match against DCI, Kenya Pipeline led 8-5 in the first technical time out as Pamela Adhiambo, Rose Magoi, Yvonne Sinaida and Agrippina Kundu impressed in their delivery.

DCI's good combination of setter Jane Mubua, outside hitter Veronica Adhiambo and Mario Deche was not enough as they trailed 16- 13 in the second technical time out.

Pipeline then made double substitutions resting setter Magoi and right attacker Miriam Chelimo for Esther Mutinda and experienced Esther Wangeci as they extended their lead to 21-15 before winning 25-17.

In the second set both teams tied 2-2, 3-3 before DCI led 8-5 in the first TTO.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DCI's Deche oiled attacks went wide as Pipeline narrowed the gap 11-10.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau then rested Sinaida for Triza Atuka as both teams tied at 13-13.

Gladly Ekaru, Magoi and Adhiambo combined well upfront as Pipeline enjoyed a 16-14 lead in the second TTO.

Pipeline's poor coordination then gifted their opponents easy points as they tied 20-20, 21-21 before DCI squeezed a 23-21and 25-24 lead.

DCI coach Daniel Bor then rested setter Jane Mumbua for Faith Imodia but the tactic did not bear fruit as Pipeline claimed the set point at 26-25 before winning 27-25 to have a 2-0 set score advantage.

Pipeline took an early lead 8-3 in first TTO of the third set as a deflated DCI trailed 16-6 in the second TTO and 21-7 enroute winning the set 25-13.

DCI coach Bor conceded that his team was not at its best.

Pipeline coach Gitau said:

"I'm glad we won the match but we need to work on alot of things ahead of the play-offs," observed Gitau.

In other results played at the same venue, Nairobi Prisons beat Nairobi Water 3-1(25-11,15-25,25-22,25-17) to finish fifth in the seven-team league.

KDF finished sixth with three points from six matches as Nairobi Water finished bottom without a win.