Kenya: First Lady Tours Kasarani to Check Preps Ahead of U-20

There was a bit of drama and excitement Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani when the Nairobi World Athletics Under-20 Championships Patrion, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, made an impromptu visit.

The First Lady's entourage that had only two cars, made its way to the VIP area at 3.30pm just after Sports Principal Secretary, Joe Okudo and Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai were through addressing the press.

In fact, Mutyambai, who was almost leaving the stadium, was summoned back but later left.

Okudo, who was accompanied by World Under-20 Championships Chief Executive Officer, Mike Rabar and World Under-20 Championships and Local Organising Committee Chairman, Jack Tuwei prepared to welcome the First Lady.

Also present was the National Olympic Committee of Kenya first deputy president Shadrack Maluki.

However, the First Lady failed to alight from her Range Rover car, but instead sped off towards the Athletes Entry gate where they would gain entry to the arena.

Then Okudo and his entourage would make it to the competition arena through the mixed zone area to meet the First Lady as they would be joined later by legendary former athlete Kipchoge Keino and World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.

As the press also came into the arena, the First Lady's handlers issued instructions that no photos or interviews were to be taken.

"This is her second visit though this one was impromptu," said Rabar, who took the First Lady on a tour of the venue from the competition area, Media Centre, Media Tribune to the warm up area.

At the Press Centre, she got to chat with the veteran athletics journalist, Austrian Olaf Brockman, 68, who has covered athletics since the 1972 Munich Olympic Games and World Athletics head of media operations, Zacharias Vailakis.

A few people were lucky to be allowed to take selfies with the First lady at the media centre.

At the warm up track, she got to greet some of Team Kenya's field event athletes, who were having their evening training.

"She is happy with the progress made and if we were told to start the championships tomorrow, for sure we will be ready to go," said Rabar.

Rabar announced that by yesterday morning, 90 countries had checked in for the world junior event with 29 more still expected.

"Even though the event was pushed forward by a day, entries had been closed to allow for good planning. Countries had requested for the extension owing to Covid-19 protocols in their areas," radar said, adding that some countries coming to the event had issues with flight connections.

Rabar disclosed that there will be no quarantine period for the visitors so long as they have a negative Covid-19 results certificate from their respective countries.

"One flight change alters the whole arrival and travel setup. The postponement also was critical for us since it gave us more time to prepare," said Rabar.