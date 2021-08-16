Rwanda Backs ICC's Push for Cricket Inclusion in Olympics

The Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) has said that it supports the push by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to get the sport re-admitted in the Olympic Games.

The development comes after the ICC last week announced its intention to push for cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games, starting preparations for a bid to be part of the Los Angeles 2028 itinerary.

Over 30 million cricket fans live in the USA, making Los Angeles 2028 the ideal edition for cricket to make its return to the world's biggest sporting event.

Cricket has made just one appearance in the Olympics, back in 1900 in Paris when only two teams - Great Britain and hosts France - competed at the event, meaning the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Games would mark the end of a 128-year absence.

The sport will feature in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games next year, which shapes a perfect showcase for what the sport can bring to the Olympics, as well as being a momentous occasion on its own.

Emma Byiringiro, the RCA General Manager, told Times Sport that the federation supports ICC's push for the cricket game to make the Olympic Games, something he says would be a win-win move for the sport and the Olympics.

"They (ICC) want Cricket included in the Olympics in the T20 and T10 formats. Its inclusion would be good news for associate members because it would open doors for funding from the Olympic Solidarity," Byiringiro said in an interview.

Asked what Rwanda cricket stands to benefit, he explained: "It would be a good thing for Rwanda as it would increase the country's chances of sending a bigger number of athletes to the Olympics. We deserve a fighting chance in qualifiers like other sports."

He added: "It is every athlete's dream and vision to represent their countries in the Olympics, and Rwandan cricketers are no exception. The inclusion of cricket in the Games would inspire local cricketers to dream big."

A Working Group to lead the bid has been assembled by the ICC.

The Group will be chaired by England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Ian Watmore who will be joined by ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, Chair of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram and Chair of USA Cricket Parag Marathe.

