Nigeria: Nidcom to Partner Rugby Star, Itoje to Harness Talents

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has promised to team up with the young Nigerian rugby star, Maro Itoje to help identify and develop talents in the sport.

The Chairman/CEO of the commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this in Lagos when she hosted Itoje and his parents to a reception at the weekend.

Dabiri-Erewa commended the young Nigerian rugby star for being a good ambassador of Nigeria.

The NIDCOM boss was particularly thrilled by the art exhibition which Maro Itoje had in London.

"With the History Untold exhibition, he tried to tell Nigerians and Africans generally about their history and for the younger ones to know their roots," she said.

She added that NIDCOM would team up with Itoje in his future programmes.

"For us at the Commission, we would like to work with you, in every sense of the word. We have programmes like the Door of Return, which takes place in Badagry every year, the Diaspora Day, which is on July 25, among other numerous programmes."

Responding, the England international rugby star, Maro Itoje pledged to commit his time, resources and expertise to better the lives of the under-privileged in Africa and Nigeria, in particular.

He said he had never lost touch with Nigeria as he had been to the country on numerous occasions.

"My last visit to Nigeria was in 2018 and I am championing the African cause in England with my art. I organised an art exhibition tagged 'History Untold' recently and it was a huge success."