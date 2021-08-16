Nigeria: ... Network Calls for Action to Save Nation

The Network for Democracy and Development (NDD) has condemned the Saturday's killing of over 20 Muslims by a local militia in Jos, Plateau State, calling for concerted actions to stop the crisis before it consumed the nation.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by National Coordinator, Tajudeen Alabede and Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Abdul-Wasi B. Moshood.

According to them, the victims, dead or wounded, were no more than travellers on a return journey from a Muslim religious event in Bauchi State.

"Their journey, which became a journey of no return for many of them, involved passing through that section of Plateau State which witnessed communal crisis in recent time. The hapless victims never knew what was in store for them.

"This is not an ordinary crime. The barbaric attack by the militia did not happen during dark hours or in a dark corner. Video clips of the incident widely circulated showed that the killing took place in broad daylight and in the middle of a town! What's more, the victims could not have been the only commuters on that road on the day. They must have been marked out. This context shows that the murderous rage was well-planned by an organised group.

"Thus, all arguments about mistaken identity are grossly inaccurate and insensitive as the victims, almost a hundred in number, belong to an entirely different cultural group. How would anyone be excused for the mass killing based on the alibi of mistaken identity? Even in event of a known identity, is it right for any citizen to be a victim of extra-judicial killing?" the network said.