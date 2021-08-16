Tanzania: Osha to Build Capacity to 6500 Workers in Oil, Gas Countrywide

OCCUPATIONAL Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) plans to provide training on safety and health to at least 6,500 workers in the oil and gas sector countrywide.

The countrywide programme started in Kinondoni district in Dar es Salaam over the weekend before extending to other regions.

In Kinondoni, the District Commissioner Godwin Gondwe appealed to beneficiaries of the training to be ambassadors to spread knowledge they acquired to their workplaces in order to reduce accidents at workplaces.

"Plan to educate 6,500 workers across the country is a big thing. The OSHA deserves to be congratulated considering that training is intended to protect workers and customers who seek services from fuel stations," Mr Gondwe said.

The District Commissioner further noted that the training will protect investors in the oil and gas sector from fire accidents, thus enabling sustainable investment for national development.

On her part, OSHA's Chief Executive Officer Khadija Mwenda said the training was part of implementing the 2003 Act of safety and Health at the workplace.

She said the authority provide training to representatives of workers at fuel depots and petrol stations countrywide.

The training came after the OSHA concluded inspections at those places and identified various challenges on safety and health," she said.

"The law requires that every workplace should have a worker who has been trained on how to provide first aid to his or her fellow workers when injured at workplaces or get other health challenges," she said.

Mr Kassima Mtema, one of the beneficiaries of the training, said through the training he has acquired knowledge on how to provide first aid at his workplace.

"After this training I am now capable of serving my fellow workers who get challenge of safety and health at workplaces such as victims of fire accidents and others," he said.

A total of 400 workers have been trained in Kinondoni district as the OSHA starts the countrywide training marathon.