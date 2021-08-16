Tanzania: Ras Calls for Strengthened Financial Management

SINGIDA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Ms Dorothy Mwaluko, has urged local government authorities in the region to ensure they adhere to Good Financial Governance programme (GFG) in order to improve their revenue collection to meet their needs.

She made the remarks at the launch of the GFG second phase involving Ikungi District Council and Singida Municipality held at the Regency Hotel here.

She noted that the programme was one of the developmental changes in the respective councils where monitoring and evaluation through a participatory programme would enable all actors to work together.

"This will increase efficiency and improve the level of performance in revenue collection, transparency and accountability. Principles of good financial governance programme (GFG) focuses more on economic issues, social and political at council level in bringing about success on domestic revenue collection and social responsibility so as to reduce dependence on central government" she said, adding;

In my capacity as Regional Administrative Secretary, I will be responsible for more strategic advice; especially in the area of programme implementation and project feedback at the national level."

Domestic Revenue Advisor for the project, Mr Raymond Nzali revealed that various studies conducted over the past five years showed most local revenue was not fully collected as they collected below 20 per cent, thus making 90 percent of the country's local government authorities to be dependent on the Central government.

"During the three-day session we have been able to build their capacity to improve revenue collection in their areas and create other new sources of revenue that will enable the councils to be self-sufficient."

According to Mr Nzali, Ikungi district and Singida Municipal council are among the 21 local government authorities implementing the project in its second phase whereas 15 others have already benefited during the first phase since the project started way back in 2016.