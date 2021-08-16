Tanzania: Association Wants Pension Funds to Follow Up On Membership Contributions

THE union of private security guards in Tanzania (UWAMABITA) has appealed to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to make frequent follow-ups on contributions of their members working with security companies.

The association made the plea over the weekend, saying some companies were not submitting members' contributions to the Fund while deducting from workers' salaries.

"This leads to inconveniences to workers especially upon quitting their jobs, retiring or deaths," Mr Habibu Bihonyi, chairman of the union, said during a press conference in Dodoma.

Mr Bihonyi said the companies have been deducting money from their employees (security guards) and were telling them that they were submitting to the NSSF while in reality it was not true.

"We have heard many cases that proved that the donations did not reach the Fund," he said.

He added: "It's very disturbing when your contract ends and when approaches the NSSF you end up being told that your contributions didn't reach the Fund," the union boss said.

In another development, the union said it will organize several seminars and workshops to provide education to private security guards.

He said the association will also invite the NSSF, PSSSF, and WCF to those seminars for creating awareness among the members to understand the importance of social security funds.

Bihonyi also said the union looks forward to build capacity among the security guards on security issues such avoiding eating foods provided by strangers while on duty.

He added that UWAMABITA continues to remind all security guards in the country not to accept corruption.