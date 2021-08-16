South Africa: Getting to the Gogos - South Africa's Vaccination Story of Hope and Trust

analysis

The challenge? Making sure those people living in SA's rural areas, particularly the elderly, have easy access to the Covid-19 vaccine. The solution? Taking the vaccine to those queuing for pensions and other grants.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When South Africa was faced with the daunting task of vaccinating its population, the country's vast rural areas, in theory, posed a particular difficulty to those who did the planning.

Theory didn't quite translate into practice for Dr Nicholas Crisp, the deputy director-general at the National Department of Health, who said that vaccinations in the rural areas were "mostly going well" and that the urban areas were the ones lagging behind.

One of the big contributors to the success of the campaign in the rural areas was a plan to take the vaccine to elderly folk when they stood in line to collect their pension and other grants.

The concept was one from an earlier programme, GoGOGOgo, by Jane Simmonds, who first came up with the idea.

GoGOGOgo is a project initially launched in Mpumalanga to bring health checks, health empowerment programmes and programmes about early childhood development and preadolescent care to grandmothers.

"Grandmothers are very important...