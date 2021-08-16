Nigeria: FIRS Appeals Court Judgment On VAT - Spokesman

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said it has appealed a recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) collection.

Mr Abdullahi Ahmad, Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS, made this known in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday.

"This is to inform the general public that the FIRS has lodged an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Judicial Division, delivered by Hon. Justice Stephen Pam, in SUIT NO. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020-Attorney General of Rivers State v. Federal Inland Revenue Service & Another.

"We have also sought an injunction, pending appeal, and a Stay of Execution of the said judgment.

"As the decision is being appealed and in view of the pending applications for injunction and stay of execution which the FIRS has filed in court against the judgement, members of the public are advised to continue complying with their Value Added Tax obligations.

"The public should continue to comply until the matter is resolved by the appellate courts, in order to avoid accruing the consequent penalties and interest for non-compliance" he explained. (NAN)