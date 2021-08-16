Nigeria: Calm Down, Security Has Improved in Borno - Coordinator Tell Corps Members

Mr. Nura Umar, State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Borno, has called on corps members to remain calm as security had improved in the state.

Umar made the call during the closing ceremony of the 2021 batch 'B' stream one orientation exercise for Corps members posted to the state but deployed to Katsina State for their three weeks orientation.

According to him, the NYSC has taken adequate measures for their safety during their stay in the state.

"The prevailing security challenge in Borno informed the establishment of the temporary camp here in Katsina State.

"I assure you that we are not going to post any corps member to the areas with security threats.

"We are in active collaboration with all the security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of corps members," he assured.

The state coordinator also urged the Corps members to shun drug abuse and other vices, and also be good ambassadors of their families.

Umar said the corps members would be posted to infrastructure, education, health and agriculture sectors for their primary assignments.

He called on them to be committed to their duties, adding that they should also respect the culture, tradition, and religion of their host communities.

The Coordinator further urged them to take maximum advantage of the exercise to foster national unity, socio-cultural integration, and peaceful coexistence, especially at this trying time.

He also advised them to utilize the skill acquisition programme they were engaged in during the orientation course, to establish their own businesses and become self-reliant.

He commended the Katsina State government for its gesture during the three weeks orientation period.

