Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct 18 Students, Staff, Kill 3 in Zamfara School

16 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Management of Zamafara School of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, has confirmed the kidnap of 15 students of the school and four staff by gunmen.

Malam Atiku Aliyu, the Deputy Registrar of the school, who confirmed the attack to the Newsmen on Monday, said the incident occurred on Sunday.

Aliyu said those abducted also included three female and male members of staff.

Also Read: Umuahia streets empty despite IPOB's relaxation of sit-at-home order

He said the gunmen killed three others, a policeman and two security guards during the attack.

Aliyu said that they stormed the school at about 10:00 p.m., shot the policeman and the two security guards dead, before moving into the hostel and staff quarters to abduct the victims.

The deputy registrar appealed to the security agencies to come to the aid of the school.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X