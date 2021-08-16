Nigeria: CJN Swears in FCT Acting Chief Judge, Others Today

16 August 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will today swear-in Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the acting chief judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and five khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal in the nation's capital.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah. He said the event would hold at 11 am at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

Ahuraka said, "The Honourable, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, OFR, will swear-in Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday August 16, 2021 by 11.00am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

"Also, to be sworn-in on Monday August 16, 2021 at the Supreme Court of Nigeria by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria are five Khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal whose appointments have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

"The newly appointed Khadis are Salisu Garba, Bashir Danmaisule, Muhammad A. Sadis, Lawa Sule and Abdullahi Adam Al-Ilorin," he said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X