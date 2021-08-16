Nigeria: CJN Swears in FCT Acting Chief Judge, Others Today

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will today swear-in Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the acting chief judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and five khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal in the nation's capital.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah. He said the event would hold at 11 am at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

Ahuraka said, "The Honourable, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, OFR, will swear-in Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday August 16, 2021 by 11.00am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

"Also, to be sworn-in on Monday August 16, 2021 at the Supreme Court of Nigeria by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria are five Khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal whose appointments have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

"The newly appointed Khadis are Salisu Garba, Bashir Danmaisule, Muhammad A. Sadis, Lawa Sule and Abdullahi Adam Al-Ilorin," he said.