Nigeria: Buhari Signs PIB Into Law

16 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law.

Buhari assented to the bill on Monday, according to Femi Adesina, his spokesman.

In statement, Adesina said Buhari assented to the bill in his determination to fulfill his constitutional duty.

The PIB contains 5 chapters, including governance and institutions, administration, host communities development, petroleum industry fiscal framework and miscellaneous provisions in 319 clauses and 8 schedules

"The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled," the statement read.

The National Assembly had earlier passed the bill which sparked controversy.

