Nigeria: Policeman Shot Dead As Bandits Abduct Many Students in Zamfara

Security operatives, including a policeman, have been shot dead in a fresh attack in Zamfara State.

Daily Trust gathered that gunmen broke into the College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura Local Government Area of the state and abducted many students.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but there are reports that it happened on Sunday night.

Aliyu Bakura, deputy registrar of the college, confirmed the development to BBC Hausa.

"Last Sunday night around 10pm they entered and opened fire and took away 15 students and a teacher and his wife and two children," he said.

The incident comes at a time when hundreds of students are being held in captivity across the region.

Zamfara is one of the states battling with banditry in the North West.

Both the rich and the poor are at the mercy of the attackers.

Two months ago, Mohammed Ahmed, a member of the Zamfara House of Assembly was gunned down while accompanying his son who was to catch a flight in the airport of a neighbouring state.

Two weeks ago, the father of the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya, was abducted alongside some of his family members.

The victims are yet to regain freedom.