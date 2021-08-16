Malawi: African Parks Constructs Multi-Million School Blocks in Mwanza

Majete African Parks Wildlife Reserve, with support from UK Aid, has constructed a K22 million school block comprising two classrooms at Futsa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in the area of Senior Chief Inkosi Kanduku Maseko in Mwanza.

In his remarks during the handover ceremony to Mwanza District Council on Friday, Community Extension Manager at Majete Wildlife Reserve, Dixie Makwale, said the organization constructed the facility at the school after receiving a request from the council.

"Our organization values education because if we have an educated community, they will understand the importance of conserving the environment," said Makwale.

Makwale, therefore, commended the relationship existing between the Majete Wildlife Reserve and the surrounding community.

Speaking after receiving the school block, Mwanza District Council Chairperson, Kaisi Chimbalanga, said the facility will help to increase the number of students who get selected from the surrounding primary schools to attend secondary school education at the school.

"We are grateful that now more students will attend secondary school education as a result promoting education in the district," said Chimbalanga.

On his part, Mwanza District Education Manager, Saulos Namani, hailed Majete Wildlife Reserve for the gesture, saying it will create more learning space at the school.

"However, this school needs a girls' hostel in order to protect them from different forms of abuse they encounter due to walking long distances," said Namani.

Namani also mentioned library and teachers' houses as other amenities the school needs, asking other partners to intervene.

Following the additional two classroom blocks, Futsa CDSS which was opened in 2015 will now have three blocks with two classrooms each with 60 girls against 74 boys in forms one to four.