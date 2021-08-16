Uganda: Torture - Only Justice Can Change Course

16 August 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
On Saturday, President Museveni addressed the nation on the security situation in the country. Prior to the address, many television political talk shows attempted to pre-empt what he was bound to say.

The recent rebel attacks in Zombo District featured prominently. Many hosts and analysts tried to put into context what they thought were the country's primary security threats today.

However, we all know that Mr Museveni doesn't work like that. He loves to surprise his audience, and himself. Once it was camera, lights and action, he chose something no one could have predicted earlier.

The dominant feature of that speech was him scolding the security forces for using excessive violence against civilians. He described some of the methods as heavy-handed.

The army and police were blamed for being undisciplined and lazy by their Ccommander-In-Chief which has resulted in the death of Ugandans.

Last November, at least 54 people were shot dead as supporters of President Museveni's main rival in January's election, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, protested his arrest.

He also ordered that criminal suspects not be held for long periods without charge or subject to torture in custody.

For large sections of that address, he sounded like the advocate human rights' defenders have desperately needed for years to join the crusade.

We would all know that the solution doesn't lie in criticism of the forces by its leader even if he is entitled to his opinion and may not agree with everything they do.

Mr Museveni must, along with the government he presides, make a genuine attempt to deliver justice for those whose rights have been abused.

It's actually not proper to even audit violations committed only during the last election cycle. We must go further back.

But if Mr Museveni wants to right the recent wrongs, he can start by ordering for the unconditional release of all those arrested during this year's elections. Their families are easily accessible.

During the address, President Museveni went further to shine some light on the disciplinary record of his government right from the days of guerrilla war in the 1980s.

In there, he highlighted that he has always been willing to punish his own people who go out of line. Punishing errant officers would go a long way in ending the violations.

Human rights violations did not start on Saturday afternoon, hours before he spoke. They have been in our communities for as long as we have lived and justice for the aggrieved should be delivered now.

