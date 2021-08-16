Uganda: State House Operatives Arrest Bailiff Kirunda Over Murder

State House Anti-Corruption operatives have arrested a renowned bailiff after going into hiding for a month after the shooting dead of a businessman in Nateete, a city suburb.

Mr Moses Kirunda, who also demolished a church in Ndeeba last year, was hiding in Lungujja, where he was found by the operatives.

Mr Kirunda, Maj Nelson Kyatuka, a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), and a police officer yet to be identified, are alleged to have participated in the murder of a businessman, Magidu Mugwanya, at Nateete in Kampala, on July 14.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest.

"He was arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the police have been able to record his statement. He has been given police bond as investigation continues," Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

Kirunda denied shooting the deceased, but put it on Maj Kyatuka, according to the police.

Witnesses say on the fateful day, Mugwanya had parked his car on the roadside when he saw a woman crying and seeking help. The woman was being dragged by three men into a car at night. Mugwanya reportedly moved out of his car to help the woman, but one of the three men shot him in the chest, despite identifying himself and raising his hands. He died on the spot and the suspects fled the scene.

Last Monday, Maj Kyatuka was charged with one count of murder and two counts of failure to protect war materials in the Makindye-based court martial, charges he denies. He was remanded to Makindye Military Police Barracks until August 25.

Police and CMI have been carrying out parallel investigations of the murder of Mugwanya. Last week, the CMI produced Maj Kyatuka in a military court weeks after the police detectives had submitted their file to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The DPP hasn't returned the file to police since.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the statement of Kirunda would be added to the file when it is returned and then resubmitted to the DPP. Last week, a police source, who preferred anonymity because he is not permitted to talk to the press, said CMI taking the key suspect to the military court makes it hard for the DPP to try him in civilian court because it will be considered double jeopardy.

Double jeopardy is trying a person in two courts over the same offence. It is not allowed in legal systems.

Mr Alex Bugingo, a brother of the deceased, said security agencies should have a joint investigation and determine the court that will be impartial to try the suspects.