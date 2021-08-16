Uganda: Court Clerk Remanded for Soliciting Shs150,000 Bribe

The Kololo-based Anti-corruption Court has remanded a 34-year-old court clerk for soliciting a Shs150,000 bribe.

The accused, Vincent Ngolobe Auya, appeared in a session presided over by magistrate, Moses Nabende, and denied two counts of corruption.

Upon denying the charges, the court opted to remand Mr Ngolobe until August 18 when his bail application will be heard.

The prosecution contends that Mr Ngolobe on July 22, at Nabweru Chief Magistrates Court in Kawempe Division, being employed as a clerk, in the performance of his public functions, solicited the gratification of Shs150,000 from Mr Derrick Munywevu in exchange for an eviction order.

It is also alleged that the suspect on August 11 at Nabweru Chief Magistrate's Court, accepted the Shs150,000 as gratification from Munywevu in exchange for assistance to expeditiously secure an eviction order in Miscellaneous Application No.0036/2021.