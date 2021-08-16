Uganda: Court Clerk Remanded for Soliciting Shs150,000 Bribe

16 August 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

The Kololo-based Anti-corruption Court has remanded a 34-year-old court clerk for soliciting a Shs150,000 bribe.

The accused, Vincent Ngolobe Auya, appeared in a session presided over by magistrate, Moses Nabende, and denied two counts of corruption.

Upon denying the charges, the court opted to remand Mr Ngolobe until August 18 when his bail application will be heard.

The prosecution contends that Mr Ngolobe on July 22, at Nabweru Chief Magistrates Court in Kawempe Division, being employed as a clerk, in the performance of his public functions, solicited the gratification of Shs150,000 from Mr Derrick Munywevu in exchange for an eviction order.

It is also alleged that the suspect on August 11 at Nabweru Chief Magistrate's Court, accepted the Shs150,000 as gratification from Munywevu in exchange for assistance to expeditiously secure an eviction order in Miscellaneous Application No.0036/2021.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X