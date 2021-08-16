South Africa: July Civil Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal Exposed a Worrying Lack of Leadership From the State

opinion

The ANC in the province was mostly silent, apart from a few bland pro-Zuma statements. There was also a deafening silence from the trade unions.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The enormity of the chaos and violence that gripped Durban and other towns in KwaZulu-Natal in July is still sinking in. The death toll keeps rising, and the evidence that is coming in about the brutality of the vigilante killings is more and more sickening.

There is clarity about many aspects of what happened. We know that the unrest was triggered by small groups of well-organised pro-Zuma forces acting from within the ANC. We know that the bread riots over the first two days were a result of endemic hunger and deprivation, and were not linked to support for Zuma in any significant way. The general looting that followed was mostly a matter of opportunism, but there was also participation by organised crime and the pro-Zuma forces did open up key infrastructure to general looters. We also know that during the chaos the pro-Zuma forces targeted infrastructure with military precision.

We don't yet know how the bulk of the people who died lost their lives, or...