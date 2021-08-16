South Africa: VBS Scandal - SARS Demands R28.2 Million From Brian Shivambu, Displays Clear Connection to Floyd

analysis

SARS's Criminal and Illicit Economic Activities division traced stolen VBS money through two front companies into EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu's FNB Private Wealth bank account. Shivambu's sustained charade of 'fighting for the poor' instead of robbing them is, for the first time, highlighted by a state institution in open court proceedings following the taxman's investigation into his brother, Brian, and the missing VBS millions.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has slapped two companies Brian Shivambu is the sole owner of with a R28.2-million tax bill. This eye-watering amount includes penalties because Shivambu attempted to evade paying tax for the periods 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Shivambu "defrauded" VBS Mutual Bank out of about R16-million, SARS auditors and investigators found. He "committed a criminal offence" by not declaring this as income tax and VAT - conduct which is regarded as "intentional tax evasion" - and, when contacted by SARS auditors and investigators, acted in an "obstructive" manner and ignored most of their communications and requests.

Being dismissive of SARS, of course, compounded his problems. Shivambu's conduct earned his companies 125% and 200% tax penalties, respectively. SARS further found the companies hopelessly insolvent and brought two liquidation applications against Sgameka Projects...