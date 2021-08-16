South Africa: Poor Officiating in South African Football Rears Its Ugly Head Again

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South African football has made a return and the MTN8 -- contested by last season's top eight teams in the DStv Premiership -- provided a microcosmic view of what followers of the sport can look forward to in the top flight this season. This includes the recurring theme of poor officiating.

The curtain-raiser of South African football, the MTN8, provided a glimpse of what supporters can expect to see on their screens this season.

In Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 penalty victory over Kaizer Chiefs, the poor officiating which constantly rears its ugly head in South African football was unfortunately once again on full display with officials missing several key events during the penalty shootout which followed a stalemate after two hours of football.

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Njabulo Blom of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 quarterfinal on 15 August in Pretoria. (Photo by Muzi Ntombela / BackPagePix / Gallo Images)

Then there was a major upset as the defending champions Orlando Pirates were bundled out of the competition after going down 2-1 to Swallows.

The Buccaneers were victims of a seven-minute Ruzaigh Gamildien brace blitz in a result that will have Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer sweating. The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X