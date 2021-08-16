South Africa: Poor Officiating in South African Football Rears Its Ugly Head Again

analysis

South African football has made a return and the MTN8 -- contested by last season's top eight teams in the DStv Premiership -- provided a microcosmic view of what followers of the sport can look forward to in the top flight this season. This includes the recurring theme of poor officiating.

In Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 penalty victory over Kaizer Chiefs, the poor officiating which constantly rears its ugly head in South African football was unfortunately once again on full display with officials missing several key events during the penalty shootout which followed a stalemate after two hours of football.

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Njabulo Blom of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 quarterfinal on 15 August in Pretoria. (Photo by Muzi Ntombela / BackPagePix / Gallo Images)

Then there was a major upset as the defending champions Orlando Pirates were bundled out of the competition after going down 2-1 to Swallows.

The Buccaneers were victims of a seven-minute Ruzaigh Gamildien brace blitz in a result that will have Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer sweating. The...