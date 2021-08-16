Kenya: 2 Million People Vaccinated in Kenya So Far - Govt

Nairobi — 789 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kenya Sunday following tests conducted on 5,498 samples.

By August 15, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 2,033,277 people had been vaccinated countrywide among them 746,267 who got their second jab.

Kenya hopes to vaccinate at least 10 million people by the end of 2021.

Kagwe said the new cases raised the total caseload in the country to 220,727 with a positivity rate of 14.4 percent

Kagwe said 21 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late reports from facility audits conducted for the months of June, July and August 2021.

The cumulative fatalities stood at 4,340 by mid August.

1,550 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease, raising total recoveries to 203,922.