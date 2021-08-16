South Africa: Springboks Must Now Conquer New Challenges to Launch the Lion-Tamers to the Next Level

analysis

The Springboks' series win against the British & Irish Lions, despite their lack of preparation, should be viewed as both a triumph in isolation as well as a stepping stone to the team's success in the future.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Unlike the class of 2009 - an all-conquering team that won a World Cup, a Lions Series and a Tri-Nations title before falling victim to its own complacency - this group realises that the journey to greatness has only just begun.

It's worth noting - and indeed worth celebrating - that the Springboks beat the British & Irish Lions despite a lack of preparation. Prior to the first battle against the Lions, SA had played just one Test over a period of 20 months because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Four to five months of preparation in camp as well as 13 Tests scheduled for the 2020 season were wiped clear from Jacques Nienaber's four-year plan.

The events of the past 18 months will influence the Boks' approach over the next two years. They've achieved one of their primary goals during this World Cup cycle by beating the Lions and, as a result, will be under...