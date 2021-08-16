Egypt FM Condoles With Algerian Counterpart Over Wildfires

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra to express Egypt's solidarity with Algeria over the recent wildfires that swept through several parts of the North African country.

Shoukry offered Cairo's condolences to the victims' families and the Algerian government, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said on Sunday.

Wildfires in Algeria have killed dozens of people through the mountainous Berber region.