Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem opened on Sunday the 29th Salah El-Din Citadel Festival for Music and Singing after being suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival, which is being held in cooperation with the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry, features 13 various concerts.

Abdel Dayem honored 12 artistic figures who contributed to enriching the artistic scene in Egypt and the Arab world and to the success of the previous editions of the festival.