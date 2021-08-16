Tunisia: Second Intensive Covid-19 Vaccination Day - Boosters to Be Administered Next September 12

Tunis/Tunisia — People who received Sunday their first shot of the Moderna vaccine during the second intensive COVID-19 vaccination day will be administered the 2nd shot next September 12, Health Director General and Intensive Vaccination Operations Coordinator Faycal Ben Salah told TAP on Monday.

Vaccinating 594,141 people aged 18 to 39 in a single day is a good record, the official said. Text messages were sent to 1,185,000 people to attend their appointments. The national vaccination rate for this age bracket on August 15 reached 50.12% against 60% in regular days.

A study is underway on Tunisians' attitude regarding the COVID-19 vaccination and the main reasons behind missing jab appointments, the official added.

He also further commended the participation of over 10,000 volunteers in the 2nd intensive vaccination day.